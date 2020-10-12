|
|
|
ARMER Stanley Doreen and David would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours, former workmates of both her and Stan and all friends from Hutton and Howick WI,
for all the beautiful flowers,
cards and donations for the
Guide Dog Puppies.
A special thank you to all the staff from Marsh Lane Nursing Home at Longton for looking after Stan so well whilst he was with them. Many thanks to Andrew Belshaw for conducting the funeral service with sympathy and kind words of remembrance.
Thank you also to Neal Buckley
and staff for his kind
and efficient service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 12, 2020