Stanley Harrison

Stanley Harrison Notice
HARRISON On the 23rd March 2020,
of Isle of Man Farm

Stanley
aged 97 years

Beloved husband of
the late Maggie, dearly loved dad,
grandad and great grandad

Sadly missed.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Michael and All Angels Church c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium, the funeral cortege will travel through Croston Village at approximately 9:00am
on Friday 27th March.

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020
