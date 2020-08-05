|
|
|
DELBRIDGE Stephen
(Del) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 31st July 2020
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of Debbie,
Donna and Diana and
dear father-in-law.
Will be sadly missed.
Private funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Friday 8th August 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020