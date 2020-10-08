Home

Stephen Guite

Stephen Guite Notice
GUITE On 6th October 2020
Peacefully in Hospital

STEPHEN GEORGE
'STEVE'
Aged 67 years

The beloved husband of Gwen,
dearly loved dad of
Stephen and Lesley,
father in law of Hayley and Phil
and loving grandad to Cameron,
Emily, Sophie, Ashley and Abi.

'Goodnight God bless'

Private Funeral Service at
Brindle St James' Church on
Tuesday 20th October 2020
followed by Interment in the
Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020
