Stephen Haslam

Stephen Haslam Notice
HASLAM Stephen
(HASI) Suddenly at home on
Friday 28th February,
aged 52 years.
Loving dad of Luke and Natalie, grandad of Violet and Scarlet, dear son of Joan (deceased) and Tony, brother of Ian, Alan and Dan and much loved by Charlie (the dog).
Funeral service and interment at St. Lawrence Church, Longridge on Thursday 19th March
at 12.00 noon.
Donations if so desired to
'The Stroke Association'.
William Houghton Funeral Director, Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020
