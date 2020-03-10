|
WILSON Stephen Kenneth
(Celtic Steve) 64 years old
Died suddenly at home
on 3rd March 2020.
Much loved son, brother, husband,
father and grandfather.
His funeral service is to take
place at Charnock Richard
Crematorium, Friday 13th March
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, any donations in memory of Stephen are welcome and will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LA
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020