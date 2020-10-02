|
Tong Stuart Suddenly, but peacefully on
24th September 2020, at his home in Catforth, Stuart, aged 70 years.
The dearly loved partner of Christine, step dad of John and Angela and grandad of Grace and a dear brother in law of
Stephen and family.
A private funeral will take place due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired may be sent for the RNLI.
Enquiries and donations to
The Livesey Funeral Service,
Church Street, Horwich
01204 696311.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020