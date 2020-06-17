Home

Susan Holden

Susan Holden Notice
HOLDEN On 11th June 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
Susan Ann
Aged 67 years
Dearly loved mum of
David and Nick,
mother in law of Cat
and dear grandma to Corbin.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 25th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Jim Cronin Memorial Fund'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020
