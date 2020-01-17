|
|
|
O'CONNOR
(NEE NEWSHAM) On 14th January 2020
Peacefully in Royal PrestonHospital
Susan
'Sue'
Aged 70 Years
The loving mum of Shaun,
David (deceased) & Kathryn,
mother in law of Nick,
devoted grandma to Ariana.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'RSPCA'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020