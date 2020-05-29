Home

Susan Seed Notice
SEED On 21 st May 2020, at her home,
SUSAN ELIZABETH (SUE)
Aged 80 years.
Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by Dave, Kath and families.
Due to current restrictions a private Celebration of Sue's life
will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Marie Curie'
or 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020
