Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Grayston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Grayston

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Grayston Notice
GRAYSTON (nee Moulding)
Sylvia Glynis Died suddenly at home on
Friday 6th November,
aged 75 years.

Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mum of David and Vicky, mother in law of Phil, the very proud grandma of Jake and Molly, a much loved sister
and a dear aunty.

' Sadly missed & fondly remembered'

The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Berry Lane, Longridge on Wednesday 25th November at 12.45pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -