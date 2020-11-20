|
|
|
GRAYSTON (nee Moulding)
Sylvia Glynis Died suddenly at home on
Friday 6th November,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mum of David and Vicky, mother in law of Phil, the very proud grandma of Jake and Molly, a much loved sister
and a dear aunty.
' Sadly missed & fondly remembered'
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Berry Lane, Longridge on Wednesday 25th November at 12.45pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020