|
|
|
HAMER On 17th June 2020
Peacefully in hospital
Sylvia
Aged 82 years
The beloved wife
of Pete (deceased),
dearly loved and loving mum of
Paul, Mark and Lorraine,
much loved by Adele, Sue and Paul,
dearest grandma to Billie,
dear sister of Bill and
sister in law of Pat.
'Goodnight God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 22, 2020