ORMEROD SYLVIA ANN (WENDY) Passed away peacefully on 4th November 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 82 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Carole, Annette and the late Marie and a dearly loved mother-in-law, nan and great nan
Funeral Service at St. James Church, Brindle on
Monday 16th November at 2pm prior to committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
Preston PR5 6TP
01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020