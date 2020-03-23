|
|
|
WHALLEY (nee Barton)
Sylvia of Walton-Le-Dale.
Died peacefully on Monday
16th March 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Christine, Gillian and Pamela
and devoted Nan to Eleanor
and Alasdair.
'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory
no one can steal.'
The funeral service will take place at Much Hoole Methodist Church, Moss House Lane, PR4 4TD on Friday 27th March at 2pm followed by interment at Woodland Burial Ground. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Derian House c/o The funeral Director.
Enquiries to
G.C Whalley & Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton, Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2020