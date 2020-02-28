|
|
|
DONNELLY Terence Eugene Terry passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 22nd February 2020, aged 87 years, with his daughter and grandson by his side. Fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, Our Lady of Lourdes please pray for him. Husband of his late Jean for 49 years, loving dad of Paul, Sharon and Peter. Father-in-law of Julie and Gail, devoted Grandad of Robert & Helen, Aaron, William, Amy, James and Oliver. Loving Great Grandad of Lottie. Brother of the late Sean, Gerard, Tom-Joe, May (McKeever) and Eileen (Hollywood) R.I.P.
Deeply regretted by his brother Alphonsus and sister Philomena (Kirk) brother-in-law Dinnie Hollywood and sister-in-law Mary Agnes Donnelly, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.
Good night, God Bless xx
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Mary Magdalen's R.C. Church, Leyland Road, Penwortham on Friday, 6th March at 11.00 a.m, followed by the interment at
Hill Road Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Mr. Donnelly are gratefully being received in favour of St. Catherine's Hospice.
Further enquiries to:
Alex Bouton,
McKenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston PR1 1TR Tel. 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020