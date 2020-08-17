Home

Terence McDine

Terence McDine Notice
McDINE On 12th August 2020
Peacefully in hospital

TERENCE
'TERRY'
Aged 74 years

The beloved husband
of Sheilah and
dearly loved father of Clare,
Christopher and Craig.

'God Bless'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 20th August 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2020
