N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Terence Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Terence Terry died peacefully at Sandy Bank Nursing Home on 15th July 2020, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband to Barbara,
Loving father to Phil and Ian,
Much loved Father-in-Law, Brother and Grandfather.

Funeral service and committal to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 24th July 2020 at 10.30am,
Charitable donations are welcome in favour of Deafway,
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire
PR25 2EL
Tel: 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2020
