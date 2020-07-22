|
REYNOLDS Terence Terry died peacefully at Sandy Bank Nursing Home on 15th July 2020, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband to Barbara,
Loving father to Phil and Ian,
Much loved Father-in-Law, Brother and Grandfather.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 24th July 2020 at 10.30am,
Charitable donations are welcome in favour of Deafway,
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire
PR25 2EL
Tel: 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2020