CARTER Teresa Marie
née Wilson Passed away peacefully at
Longridge Community Hospital
on Saturday 15th February,
aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of Keith,
and much loved mum to Catherine,
Helen, Michael and John.
"Rest in peace."
Requiem Mass will be offered
at Our Lady & St Michael's
RC Church, Alston Lane on
Friday 28th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations welcome in
Teresa's memory for
The Alzheimer's Society
or St Catherine's Hospice
via the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge, Preston,
PR3 3JY. Tel (01772) 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
