Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Teresa Clarkson

Clarkson Teresa Passed away peacefully in
Preston Private Nursing Home on 4th June 2020, aged 86.
Beloved wife of the late
Francis (Frank).
Loving Mum of Stephen
and Christine.
Mother-in-law to Emily and Martin.
Grandma to Laura, Kelly,
Melissa and Thomas.
Private graveside service to be held at St.Andrews, Cottam on 16th June 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Teresa if so desired to St.Catherine's Hospice, c/o Funeral Director
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020
