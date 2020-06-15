|
|
|
Gilleran Teresa Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Teresa
who died fortified with the
rites of Holy Church peacefully
in hospital on the 9th of June 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mother of
Teresa Mary and John Martin
(both deceased).
Our Lady of Lourdes intercede
For her.
Private family funeral at
St Oswalds Churchyard, Longton
on Friday 19th June at 12 noon.
Donations in her memory are to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 15, 2020