Teresa Jones Notice
JONES On 25 April 2020
Peacefully at Priory Park Care Home
Teresa Marie
'MIRIAM'
Aged 90 years.
The beloved and devoted
Wife of Walt (deceased)
dearly loved Mum of Diane,
Mother in Law of Martin,
dear Grandma to Ged and Nadia,
Vicky and Scott, Great Grandma
to Max, Seb and Louis.
'together forever'
Private family committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 5 May 2020
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 28, 2020
