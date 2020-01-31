|
|
|
MURPHY After a short illness, peacefully in hospital on 22nd January 2020, aged 80 years.
TERESA "JANET"
Dearly beloved and much loved Wife of Colin, much loved Mum of Ian & Paul, dear Mother in law of Louise. Devoted Grandma of Harry & Hannah, loving Sister of
Doreen, Evelyn & Millie (dec).
A much loved Auntie of Graham, Joanne, Tracey, John (dec), Andrew & William.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and
all who knew her.
Janet's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on
11th February 2020 at 11:30.
Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully receiving donations for Barnardo's.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ, Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020