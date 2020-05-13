Home

Funeral service
Private
Preston Crematorium
Thelma Carroll Notice
CARROLL On 9th May 2020
peacefully at Broadfield House
after a short illness
Thelma
Aged 89 years
The beloved wife of Richard (deceased)
and sadly missed by all
her family and friends
'Reunited with her
beloved Richard'
Private funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium
on Monday 18th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
