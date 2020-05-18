Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Reed

Notice Condolences

Thelma Reed Notice
REED On 13th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital

THELMA
Aged 86 years

The beloved wife of Barry,
treasured mum of Maureen &
Martyn & much loved
grandma of Liam & Joshua.

'Now at peace'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 21st May 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Stroke Association'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -