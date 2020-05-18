|
REED On 13th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
THELMA
Aged 86 years
The beloved wife of Barry,
treasured mum of Maureen &
Martyn & much loved
grandma of Liam & Joshua.
'Now at peace'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 21st May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Stroke Association'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020