COOPER (Nee Halliwell) On 16th May 2020
Therese Mary
Aged 95 years
The beloved wife of
Bob (deceased),
dearly loved mother of Angela,
Andrew and Anita,
mother in law of Peter,
Susan and Andy (deceased)
and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Tuesday 26th May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired to 'SRCDTR,
Our Lady and St Gerard's Church'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020