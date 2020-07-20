|
|
|
ANDERSON Thomas Dixon
'Tommy' Peacefully at home with his wife by his side on 15th July, aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Hazel.
Father to Aaron and Rich,
Father-in-law to Fiona.
Cherished Grandad.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at Preston Crematorium on
Monday, 27th July 2020 at 1.45pm.
Charitable donations in memory of Tommy are gratefully received in favour of Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 20, 2020