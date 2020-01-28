|
|
|
Battle Thomas Sadly Thomas passed away in the care of Royal Preston Hospital
on Thursday 16th January 2020
aged 68 years.
A loving Husband, Father,
Brother, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and Friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
A service celebrate his life will take place at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 1pm.
All enquires c/o
the funeral directors:
NC Funeral Directors ,
11 Langcliffe Road, Preston,
PR2 6UE. Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020