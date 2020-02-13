Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
14:00
St Margaret's Church
Committal
Following Services
Preston Crematorium
Thomas Britton Notice
BRITTON Thomas Neil Passed away peacefully at Cuerden Grange Care Home, Preston on 7th February
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of
60 wonderful years to
the late Dorothy,
much loved dad to
Gillian, Sandra and Hazel,
devoted grandad to Lee, Dale, Simon, Anthony, Nicholas, Aedan and Freya and sadly missed
father in law to Martin,
Phil and Michael.
Neil will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St Margaret's Church, Ingol,
on Thursday 27th February at 2pm,
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
"Goodnight, God Bless"

Flowers or donations greatly appreciated for Heartbeat via
the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol,
Preston, PR2 3TY
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020
