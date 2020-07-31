|
|
|
Culshaw Thomas Anthony
(Tony) Peacefully at home on
Sunday 19th July 2020,
Tony, aged 75 and of
Hazel Grove, Stockport
(formerly of Fulwood, Preston).
He will be deeply missed by his wife Honoria, his son Daniel, daughters Maria and Catherine and all of his grandchildren, family, friends
and those who knew him.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Peters RC Church, Stockport followed by interment at
Mill Lane Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, can be made to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries contact
C. Middleton and Son
Funeral Directors, Stockport:
- 0161 483 3263
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2020