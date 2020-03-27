Home

Thomas Green

Notice Condolences

Thomas Green Notice
GREEN Suddenly at home on the farm,
21st March 2020

THOMAS 'TOM'
aged 72 years.

Beloved husband of Marian,
loving father of Catherine, Stephanie, Jennifer, Daniel and Rachael, a dear brother and Grandad and a supportive
father-in-law.

'Called in from the fields,
sadly missed'

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to
Alder Hey Children's Hospital or the British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

Funeral Service and Interment will be held at St. James the Great, Wrightington (family only as per current government guidelines).
Memorial Service for all family and all his friends to follow at
a later date, when government guidelines allow.

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020
