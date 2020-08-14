Home

Thomas Hooley

HOOLEY On 10th August 2020,
peacefully in Moor Park House Nursing Home

Thomas
aged 76 years

Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, dearly loved father
of Steven, Ian and Andrew,
loving father-in-law and a devoted grandad of Daniel, Adam,
Oliver and Emily.

Funeral service to take place at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August at 3:15pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
