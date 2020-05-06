|
|
|
LANE Thomas Gerard A loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Tom passed away in
Royal Preston Hospital on
15th April 2020, aged 85 years.
A heartfelt thanks goes to
all the staff at the hospital.
Due to the current restrictions,
a limited family funeral took place
on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
When restrictions allow Tom
will be interred with his beloved
wife, Maureen, at St Andrews
in Leyland.
Also thanks to Celebrant Phil Gough for a comforting service and to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Donations in memory of Tom
are welcome to Lancashire
Teaching Hospitals Charity,
Royal Preston Hospital,
Sharoe Green Lane, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 6, 2020