|
|
|
NEWMAN Thomas Edward
(Tom) Passed away peacefully in hospital aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of Margaret, loving dad to Christine and David
and much loved grandad.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Lytham Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired
to Prostate Cancer UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020