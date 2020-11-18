|
|
|
SHAW Peacefully on 10th November 2020 in the Royal Preston Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side
THOMAS (Tom)
Aged 73 years.
The beloved husband of Evelyn, dearly loved dad of Christopher and Tracy, dear father in law of Rhondda and devoted grandad
of Caelan and Jasmine.
Will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Loving you always,
forgetting you never.
Private funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November at 10.45am. No flowers but donations welcome to the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
H J Whalley & Sons,
2-4 Lowndes Street, Preston,
PR1 7XS. Tel 01772 254936.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020