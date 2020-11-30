|
SHAW Thomas Evelyn and the family of the late Tom wish to sincerely thank all their relatives and friends for the lovely cards, messages of sympathy and generous donations to Alzheimers Society received following our sad loss. Thank you Angela Riding for the beautiful service and a special thanks to Sarah and Matthew of HJ Whalley & Sons for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Thanks also to Finney House and the Royal Preston Hospital for their loving care of Tom. He will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 30, 2020