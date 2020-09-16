Home

Thomas Sutton Notice
SUTTON Thomas Leonard
(Tom) Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
on 12th September 2020,
fortified with the rites of
Holy Church, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
dearly loved dad to Mark, Liz
and Adam, loving grandad of Christopher and Jenny and
great grandad to James.
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton
on Tuesday 22nd September at 10.30am, followed by committal
at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2020
