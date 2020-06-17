|
WALMSLEY Thomas Leslie On 10th June 2020,
at St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Edna, father of Stephen and Graham, father-in-law of Linda and Stephanie and loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
A life well lived.
He will be sadly missed.
A Private Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, any donations will be received on behalf of St Catherine's Hospice. A tribute page has been established at www.thomaswalmsley.
muchloved.com All enquiries to David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020