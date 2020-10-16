Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ward

Notice Condolences

Thomas Ward Notice
Ward Thomas Bradley Peacefully at home on
13th October, surrounded
by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Mary, adored Dad of Miles, Jane and Mary, respected father-in-law of Sarah, Carl and Peter. Treasured Grandad of Ellie, Laura, Liam, Alicia, Marianna and Thomas.
Always in our hearts.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family burial.
A Thanksgiving Service for Tom's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only.
C/o of and all enquires to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -