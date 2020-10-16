|
Ward Thomas Bradley Peacefully at home on
13th October, surrounded
by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Mary, adored Dad of Miles, Jane and Mary, respected father-in-law of Sarah, Carl and Peter. Treasured Grandad of Ellie, Laura, Liam, Alicia, Marianna and Thomas.
Always in our hearts.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family burial.
A Thanksgiving Service for Tom's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only.
C/o of and all enquires to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020