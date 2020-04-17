|
|
|
HOYLE On April 11th 2020
Tom, aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Barbara, loving dad of John, Janet and Robert, dear father-in-law of Christine, Roger and Cheryl
and a loved grandad.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday April 23rd. Donations, if desired, can be made to North West Air Ambulance or R.N.L.I
via their web pages.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020