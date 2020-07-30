Home

Tom Hughes Notice
HUGHES On 28th July 2020
Peacefully at home

TOM ELFRYN
Aged 74 years.

The beloved husband of Margaret,
dearly loved dad of
Sarah and Jason,
father in law of David and Zoe
and devoted grandad Tom to
Lucas, Ethan, Isaac,
Neve and Anna.

'Rest in peace'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 30, 2020
