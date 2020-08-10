Home

Tom Hughes

Notice

Tom Hughes Notice
HUGHES Tom Elfryn The family of the late Tom would like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for
their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence, and generous donations made
to St Catherine's Hospice.
Thank you to the Rev Pat Belshaw for her kind ministrations and
the lovely service at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their professional and
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 10, 2020
