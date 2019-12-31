|
|
|
PARKINSON On 22nd December 2019
Tom
Aged 82 Years
The beloved husband to
Marion (deceased),
dearly loved dad to
John, Ian & Lynne,
father in law to
Helen, Janet & Andrew,
loving grandad to
Darren, Leila, Daniel,
Robert, Scott
Matthew & Helena,
great grandad to
Luke, Samuel & Chloe
loving brother in law to
John & Gwen.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Lung Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 31, 2019