GICK (Anthony)
'Tony' Anthony's (Tony's)
funeral will held on Tuesday 23rd June 2020.
As you may know Tony was a very private man. His wishes were
to have a private funeral.
Therefore, to honour both his personal wishes and comply with the current restrictions as laid down by the Crematorium
due to COVID-19, attendance
is extremely limited.
Many of Tony's past colleagues
will of course be in the vulnerable category, as am I, so would be unable to attend due to the current guidelines presently in force for their own protection.
We appreciate that due to his many years in a public role in the NHS and beyond, there may be many colleagues who wish to pay their respects in their own personal way.
Pauline and Rachel.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
All enquiries and floral tributes please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020