Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Tony Strange

Notice Condolences

Tony Strange Notice
STRANGE On 2nd February 2020, in hospital, following a short illness,
TONY
Aged 87 years.
The much-loved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Paul, Mark, Chris and Phil and a dear father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
A Celebration of Tony's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Friday 14th February at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'The Stroke Association' or 'Heartbeat' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
