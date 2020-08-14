|
HETHERINGTON Tracy Our darling daughter,
Our perfect loving sister.
If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord pick a bunch for us,
Place them in our tracy's arms,
And tell her they're from us.
Tell her that we love her,
And miss her very much,
When she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there's an ache in our hearts,
That will never go away.
In loving memory of
our daughter Tracy.
Love you always,
Mum, Dad and
Sisters Lisa and Kim
xxx
Funeral service on
Monday 17th August, 10.30am
at Preston Crematorium.
Limited numbers, however if you wish to pay your respects please feel free to observe social distancing outside the crematorium.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020