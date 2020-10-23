|
Dore Trevor Desmond Tim Passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2020 at
The Manse and of Whitestake, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley, loving father of Michael, Andrew, Frances, and Tim also a proud grandfather & great grandfather.
'Sadly missed,
Forever in our hearts.'
Funeral Service & committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday October 30th at
2.30 pm. Attendance by invitation due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020