|
|
|
Catterall Trixie Passed away peacefully on the
6th February 2020, aged 88 years. Loving wife to Peter and devoted mum to Linda and the late Brian.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton on Tuesday
the 3rd March at 2.15pm
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations if so desired for Diabetes UK or North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquires to Carrol M. Bibby, Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Road, Ribbleton,
Preston Tel: 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020