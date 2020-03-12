|
|
|
Catterall Trixie Linda and Peter would like to
thank most sincerely all
friends and neighbours for
their support, kindness and
donations received in memory
of their beloved mum and wife.
Grateful thanks to
Norma, Paul, Anna and Aldith
for their friendship with Trixie.
Also thanks to Josie, June,
Pauline, Barbara and friends
and staff at Club 3000 bingo.
Special thanks to Madge,
who's been exceptional and to
Margaret and Lynn for
the support given to Linda,
especially on the day.
Thanks to Rev Keith Fenton
for his lovely service and
special thanks to Lynne and all the staff at Redscar Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020