Una Brogan

Una Brogan Notice
BROGAN On 5th October 2020
Peacefully in
Longton Nursing Home

UNA MARION

Much loved sister of Peter,
Pauline and Mike,
also aunty and great aunt
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

'Now at Peace'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 16th October 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
